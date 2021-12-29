Portsmouth’s loaned in forward Gassan Ahadme is set to be recalled by parent club Norwich City, it has been reported.

Portsmouth recruited Gassan Ahadme on loan in the summer transfer window, and they looked to have a serious talent on their hands when he hit the ground running during pre-season.

However, the Norwich City loanee has struggled to carry that form into competitive action.

Now, after a difficult stint at Fratton Park, it has emerged that the Canaries are poised to recall Ahadme from his loan spell with Pompey.

As per a report from The News, Norwich have decided to recall the 21-year-old when the January transfer window opens, bringing a premature end to his time on loan in League One.

The report states that the Premier League side are set to trigger the recall option in the coming days, bringing an end to Ahadme’s underwhelming spell in the third-tier.

Ahadme’s time with Pompey

As said before, the Spanish-born forward started well at Portsmouth, netting eight goals in four pre-season appearances.

However, Ahadme has been unable to carry that momentum into the 2021/22 campaign. Across all competitions, the youngster has played nine times for Pompey, managing one goal and one assist in the process.

He has been an unused substitute in Portsmouth’s last five League One games, with his last appearance coming off the bench in a league clash against Wycombe Wanderers back in November, a game Danny Cowley’s side won 1-0 away from home.