Blackburn Rovers welcome Barnsley in the Championship tonight.

Blackburn Rovers have the chance to move level on points with 2nd-place Fulham tonight, when they welcome Championship strugglers Barnsley to Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s men sit just three pints outside the automatic promotion spots and will be hoping to record a sixth-straight win in the league tonight, against a Tykes side who’ve not won in seven.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Mowbray revealed earlier in the week that he has no new injury concerns in his squad, whilst also revealing that both Bradley Dack and Joe Rankin-Costello have returned to first-team training ahead of their returns.

Elsewhere, Hayden Carter and Taylor Magloire have both missed the last few outings with injury and are expected to miss out again tonight.

Blackburn Rovers predicted XI

Kaminski (GK)

Pickering

Wahrton

van Hecke

Lenihan

Nyambe

Travis

Rothwell

Buckley

Khadra

Brereton Diaz

Rovers thumped Birmingham City 4-0 in their last outing before Christmas. After Covid breakouts have postponed their fixtures since, Mowbray should have no reason not to name an unchanged side.

Daniel Ayala remained on the bench v Birmingham as he builds up his match fitness following a brief spell on the sidelines, and could be a good addition into the defence should he be 100% ready.

Elsewhere, Mowbray has a winning formula so changes shouldn’t be expected – tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.