Swansea City youngster Ollie Cooper wants to stay at Newport County this winter, as per a report by the South Wales Argus.

Swansea City have a decision to make as to whether to recall him next month.

Cooper, 22, has been enjoying plenty of first-team football in League Two during the first-half of this season.

He joined the Exiles in the summer transfer window on a season-long arrangement but the Swans hold an option to bring him back in January.

Read: Swansea City linked with move for Leeds United striker

Story so far



The South Wales Argus say Cooper would like to remain with James Rowberry’s side until the end of the campaign.

Cooper has made 16 appearances in all competitions this term and has chipped in with a single goal.

Career to date

He joined Swansea at the age of 11 and has risen up through the academy of the Championship outfit.

The Wales youth international signed his first professional contract in 2019 and made his senior debut in January 2021 in an FA Cup clash against Stevenage.

He has since played a further four times for the Swans before they decided to let him leave on loan for the first time this season.

Read: Newport County release summer signing

What now?

Newport face a nervy wait as to whether Swansea want him back.

Cooper has been a regular for the South Wales side over the past few months and has been getting valuable experience.