West Brom are tipped to land Daryl Dike on an initial loan deal, with a permanent deal on the cards should the Baggies earn promotion to the Premier League this season.

Dike has been linked with a surprise move to West Brom ahead of next month’s transfer window.

The USMNT and Orlando City striker has suitors right across Europe but former Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael has been backed for a reunion with the forward at West Brom.

And now reliable Baggies journalist Joseph Masi has shared his knowledge on the potential move, saying:

“If they can get Daryl Dike, it’s going to be a big deal in terms of what it’s going to cost.

“What we understand, what we expect it to be will be an initial loan with a view to a permanent if Albion win promotion to the Premier League.

“That loan will cost a hell of a lot more money than what most Championship teams will spend on a player this season. So it’ll be an absolutely massive outlay.

“We think if he gets Dike, it’ll probably be Dike and that’s it. Maybe another one on loan potentially, we’re not sure. But we think, Dike, if he gets him, that will be the only addition.”

Baggies betting?

It was said that Orlando wanted a large loan fee for Dike and now it looks like West Brom are about to pay that.

How much it stands at is unknown but for Masi to reveal that West Brom are unlikely to do any other business if they bring in Dike for the remainder of the season, it suggests that it’s a sizeable sum.

And it’s certainly a gamble from the Baggies. Ismael could do with reinforcements in a number of positions on the pitch and to pump all of his supposed January budget into one player in Dike could backfire.

But Ismael knows Dike and got the best out of him at Barnsley last season. The American fired the Yorkshire club to an unexpected play-off place and Baggies fans will be hoping that he can achieve a similar, if not greater feat with West Brom.