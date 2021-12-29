Walsall are open to adding to their squad this winter, as per a report by the Express and Star.

Walsall would be interested if the right individual became available in the upcoming January transfer window.

Their boss, Matt Taylor, says he is happy with the squad he has at his disposal at the moment.

However, the Saddlers have not shut the door on potential incomings next month.

Read: Walsall given green light to strike new contract deal

‘Always on the lookout’…

Taylor has said: “Obviously Jamie (Fullarton, technical director) and I have had lots of conversations and we’ve identified areas – if somebody was available who was the right type.

“But I’m really pleased with the squad we’ve got, we’ve built, and the players we’ve got in the building. We’ve got really good options all over the pitch.

“If there’s an area I feel we can strengthen, of course, we’ll look at it. Of course, we’re always on the lookout. But it’s not just what they do on the pitch that’s important.”

‘Happily be interested’….

He added: “The character is hugely important as well. The last thing I’d want to do is derail the work done previously by not signing the right type of player in January. So, we’re hopeful that if there’s an area we feel we can strengthen, we can get that done.

“If good footballers are available, we’d happily be interested. But they’ve got to be right people first and foremost.”

Story so far

Taylor made the move to Walsall in May and is currently in his first season at a manager in the Football League.

The former Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers and West Ham United man retired from the game in 2019 and worked as the Tottenham Hotspur Under-18s boss before his move to the Midlands.

Read: Walsall keen on permanent move for Mansfield Town man

Current situation

Walsall are currently 12th in the league table and are five points off the Play-Offs.

They are done and dusted for 2021 and next up is a home fixture against Newport County on 1st January.