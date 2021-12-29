Doncaster Rovers have named Gary McSheffrey as their new permanent manager.

McSheffrey, 39, has landed a one-year rolling contract with the League One side after a stint in caretaker charge.

Richie Wellens was appointed in the summer but sacked at the start of this month after a poor tenure. Now tough, McSheffrey will look to guide the club to a safe finish in the third tier with Rovers currently sitting in 23rd.

The club were chasing promotion from League One last season but now, 22 games into this campaign they find themselves in a relegation battle as we approach the half-way point of the season.

Doncaster Rovers have scored just 13 goals so far this season, having won only one of their last nine in League One.

And McSheffrey’s appointment is certainly a gamble from the board – he’s been a coach with the club since 2018 but lands his first permanent managerial position with the club.

