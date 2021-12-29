Doncaster Rovers have named Gary McSheffrey as their new permanent manager.

McSheffrey, 39, has landed a one-year rolling contract with the League One side after a stint in caretaker charge.

Richie Wellens was appointed in the summer but sacked at the start of this month after a poor tenure. Now tough, McSheffrey will look to guide the club to a safe finish in the third tier with Rovers currently sitting in 23rd.

The club were chasing promotion from League One last season but now, 22 games into this campaign they find themselves in a relegation battle as we approach the half-way point of the season.

Doncaster Rovers have scored just 13 goals so far this season, having won only one of their last nine in League One.

And McSheffrey’s appointment is certainly a gamble from the board – he’s been a coach with the club since 2018 but lands his first permanent managerial position with the club.

See how these Doncaster Rovers fans have reacted to the news on Twitter:

Very worrying times league 2 bound just hope we don’t have a double relegation to the conference the lack of ambition and care from the board has never been so obvious 😔 — Sam Thompson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@sam_thompson24) December 29, 2021

Excellent appointment. He already knows the players and system and has developed many of them. Let’s hope the fans get behind him — John Molloy (@JohnMol26416057) December 29, 2021

Good luck to him but the board definitely went for the cheap option again, hope the board give him the funds to turn it around and don't mess about like the Will Grigg saga. We need some quality players in now! — Josh Zincke (@Josh_Zincke) December 29, 2021

I’ve got nothing against this guy, he’s a lovely bloke. But what a waste of peoples time over the last 3 weeks. Over 130 applicants and they stick with the stand in. 🤦🏻‍♀️would love to know names of some who applied for the job. — Claire H (@ClaireHowle) December 29, 2021

Gary Mcsheffrey is a very impressive individual who knows the game inside and out. Glad to have him as the manager – let's hope we see him backed in the transfer window. — 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕟 𝔹𝕪𝕣𝕟𝕖 (@ByrneNL) December 29, 2021

I think we've definitely seen signs of improvement in recent games. He's only had a team of kids to work with so far. Once reinforcements arrive and some of the sick notes come back we'll have a fighting chance. — Dene Rollitt (@DRollitt) December 29, 2021

At what point is it acceptable to start actively trying to push the board out? Asking for a friend — Jack Roberts 🎆 (@jack_roberts_44) December 29, 2021