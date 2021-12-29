Barrow AFC boss Mark Cooper has hinted that they will look to bring in some attacking reinforcements this winter.

Barrow’s manager says they are in need of more ‘quality’ at the top end of the pitch, as per a report by The Mail.

The Bluebirds have struggled for goals so far this season with only four teams out of 24 scoring less than them.

They are currently 19th in the League Two table and are three points above the relegation zone.

Read: Barrow AFC boss provides Remeao Hutton injury update

After some attackers?

Speaking after their 2-0 loss to Tranmere Rovers last time out, Cooper said:

“When if goes on for that amount of games and that amount of tie, there’s only one thing that can change. You have to try and bring someone in that can do what we need to do.

“The players have given their all. Sometimes you need a bit more than that – you need a real bit of quality, someone who can sometimes make half a yard for himself and bend it into the top corner from 12 yards.

“That’s what our play probably deserved and warranted.”

Back at it tonight

Barrow have a big game this evening at home to Oldham Athletic and will be looking to bounce back from their Boxing Day loss.

The performances haven’t been bad from the Cumbrian side but they are just lacking that bit of cutting edge in attack.

Oldham are bottom of the table after just four wins from their opening 22 games and still have Selim Benachour in caretaker charge.

Read: Barrow AFC target poised to sign for fellow League Two side when the January transfer window opens

Tough window

The January transfer window is always a tough one to do business in and it will be interesting to see what Barrow do.

There is always the option to loan players from higher up the football pyramid.

Their top scorer this season is midfielder Ollie Banks on seven goals.