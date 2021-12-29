Hearts boss Robbie Neilson warns they won’t be selling in-demand John Souttar on the cheap, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Hearts are facing a battle to keep hold of their key defender with the January transfer window opening on Saturday.

Souttar, 25, is wanted by Championship pair Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

However, his current boss says he won’t be sold unless the money is right.



‘Enough to outweigh any mediocre bid’…

Neilson has said: “We’ve obviously got a number of players out of contract but we’re not in a situation where we need to sell them.

“I’ve had a chat with sporting director Joe Savage and the board. And we know that, unless somebody comes in willing to pay really big money for somebody, they’ll stay here until the end of the season because the objective this season is to get into Europe.

“And that financially is worth a lot of money to the club – certainly enough to outweigh any mediocre bid we’re going to get for a player.

“It’s good to be reassured on that front. We’ve got a strong board and financially we’re in a good position so we don’t need to sell. I’m confident that will be the case.”

Contract situation

Souttar is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent next summer.

The Scottish Premiership side run the risk of losing him for nothing next June.

Key man

The Scotland international joined the Edinburgh club in 2016 and has been a key player for them over the past five seasons.

He helped the Jam Tarts gain promotion to the top flight last term and has adapted well to the step back up a league.

Prior to his move to Tynecastle Park, he had spent his whole career to date on the books at Dundee United.

He rose up through the youth ranks with the Terrors alongside the likes of Andy Robertson and Ryan Gauld.