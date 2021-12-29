Ipswich Town are in talks with Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry about his situation, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

The youngster has struggled to make an impact since moving to the Tractor Boys.

Birmingham Live reported last week that they expect him to return to Villa Park in January with a view to another loan departure, with Swindon Town thought to be keen.

Barry, 18, has made six appearances in all competitions this season and has failed to find the net so far.

‘Having conversations’…

New Ipswich boss, Kieran McKenna, has said:

“He hasn’t played as much football as he would have hoped to have done but also will have learned an awful lot from his first move. I’ve had a couple of good discussions with him.



“I think the first loan move is very often about the experiences that you pick up off the pitch and everyone at the club speaks very highly of Louie and how he has conducted himself, and he’s positive about the experience that he’s had.

“We’re having conversations with Louie and he’s training with us, and we’re continuing to speak to him about what the best option for him is going forward.”

Story so far

Barry started his career at West Bromwich Albion before he was snapped up by Barcelona in 2019.

He spent a year in Spain before returning to the Midlands in January 2020 with Aston Villa.

The teenager has since made one first-team appearances for the Villans and scored in a League Cup clash against Liverpool.

What now?

He is talking to Ipswich about his future at Portman Road and Swindon could try and lure him into League Two for the second-half of the campaign.