Reading starlet John Swift is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, as per a report by Leeds Live.

The midfielder has also been linked with Leeds United but the Yorkshire club are not believed to be pursuing a move for him at this stage.

Swift, 26, has been in impressive form so far this season and has scored nine goals in 21 games in all competitions.

He is on the radar of clubs in Saudi Arabia and Turkey now but Leeds Live say he isn’t anticipating a move away from the Royals until the summer.

Uncertain contract situation

Swift is now in his sixth year at Reading but they will face a battle to keep hold of him.

His contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium expires at the end of June next year.

Story so far

Swift was on the books at Portsmouth as a youngster before switching to Chelsea.

He rose up through the academy of the London giants and was a regular for them at various youth levels.

The former England youth international went on to play once for the Blues’ first-team, as well as having loan spells away at Rotherham United, Swindon Town and Brentford in the Football League to gain experience.

What now?

He has found a home at Reading but is facing an uncertain future with the Berkshire outfit.

Cold water has been poured on Leeds’ chances of luring him to Elland Road for now but could Swift be tempted by a move to Saudi Arabia or Turkey in the near future?