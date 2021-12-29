Hull City-linked Emirhan Aydoğan could have his contract at Bursaspor mutually terminated this winter, as per the TFF First League on Twitter (see below).

Bursaspor'da yönetim ile sorun yaşayan Emirhan Aydoğan, 3 milyon liralık alacağına karşılık sözleşmesini karşılıklı feshetmeye hazırlanıyor. Oyuncuya Süper Lig ekiplerinden Gaziantep FK'nın da ilgisi bulunuyor. pic.twitter.com/rYFXFxLcZM — Spor Toto 1.Lig (@st1lig) December 28, 2021

The tweet also suggests Gaziantep FK are interested.

Aydoğan, 24, was linked to Hull earlier this month by a report by Bursa TV, which Hull Live later covered.

The Tigers are in the process of being taken over by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali.

More on Aydoğan

Aydoğan has spent his whole career to date on the books of Bursaspor and rose up through their academy after joining them in 2009.

He was a regular for them at various youth levels before he was handed his first-team debut in May 2016 against Osmanlispor.

The former Turkey youth international has since gone on to make 73 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 12 goals and five assists.

He has also had loan spells away at Bandırmaspor, Yeşil Bursa SK and İnegölspor to gain experience over the years.

This season

Aydoğan has played 12 times so far this term and has scored two goals from midfield.

However, Bursaspor play their football in the second tier these days and he may well be leaving the club next month on a permanent basis for the first time.

He is under contract until 2024 but that arrangement could be terminated if reports are true.

Hull move?

Hull have been linked with may have to face competition from Turkish side Gaziantep if they are to lure him to East Yorkshire.