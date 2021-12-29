Nottingham Forest have no plans to recall Harry Arter from his loan at Charlton Athletic next month.

Nottingham Forest plan to keep their loaned out players where they are this winter, as per a report by Nottinghamshire Live.

Arter, 31, joined his former club Charlton on a season-long loan over the summer.

However, he has struggled for game time with the Addicks during the first-half of his spell.

‘Not at the moment’….

When asked whether they could recall any player in January, Forest boss, Steve Cooper, said:

“No, not at the moment – there’s nothing in terms of that. Could that change? Possibly, if Covid really kicks in and stuff like that.

“But it’s not something we’re not really planning at the moment.”

Story so far

Arter was given the green light to leave on loan in late August back to the club where he started his career.

He has since made just six appearances in all competitions for the London club, four of which have come in the league.

Nottingham Forest situation

The Reds signed the experienced midfielder in 2020 and he played 15 times for the Championship side last term.

He penned a three-year contract so still has another 12 months or so left on his deal.

Prior to his move to the City Ground, Arter had previously had spells at AFC Bournemouth, Cardiff City and Fulham.

He is a useful option for Charlton to have in and around their squad and it will be interesting to see if he can force his way into Johnnie Jackson’s plans.