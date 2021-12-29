QPR are in pole position to land Bournemouth defender Steve Cook, reports Football Insider.

Cook, 30, has been linked with a host of clubs ahead of the January transfer window, but Football insider now report that QPR are in pole position to sign the Englishman next month.

The central defender has barely featured in Scott Parker’s plans this season and after the Cherries’ 1-0 win over QPR earlier this week, Parker revealed that Cook looks likely to be moving on next month.

And Cook looks set to be joining QPR. All of Newcastle United, Watford and recently Nottingham Forest have been linked with the experienced defender, but Marl Warburton’s QR are set to seal the signing.

Warburton had previously revealed that he wanted to sign a centre-back in January and that centre-back looks set to be Cook.

The Englishman has earned promotion from League Two, League One and the Championship with Bournemouth, captaining them throughout their impressive Premier League stay.

But Parker hasn’t favoured Cook – he’s handed him just three Championship outings all season and looks ready to sanction his exit in next month’s transfer window.

Captain Cook…

Cook has mounds of experience behind him and for QPR, they’ll be getting a surefire central defender should they win the race to sign him next month.

The R’s have had some injuries to contend with this season, and a lot of defensive frailties for a team chasing promotion.

But the addition of Cook will not only bolster Warburton’s defensive options but also give the side some much-needed leadership and solidity at the back.

Definitely a good signing if the R’s can pull it off.