MK Dons are keen on Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Marc Leonard, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 28.12.21, 19.23).

MK Dons want to take the midfielder on loan for the rest of the season.

Leonard, 20, is already in talks with the League One promotion chasers over a potential winter switch.

Brighton would like him to go and get some first-team experience under his belt.

Early years

Leonard is from Glasgow and started his career with spells in the academies at Rangers and Hearts.

He was then lured down the border by Brighton in 2018 and has since been a key player for the Seagulls’ development squad over the past three years.

Recent times

The Scotland youth international was handed his senior debut by Graham Potter in a Carabao Cup clash away at Cardiff City earlier this season.

He has since played once more and was in the match day squad for a Premier League fixture against Wolves earlier this month.

MK Dons situation

MK Dons have had an impressive first-half of the season in the third tier under Ryan Manning.

The departure of Russell Martin to Swansea City over the summer doesn’t seem to have hurt them too much and they have carried his good work.

They are currently 7th in the table after 11 wins from their opening 22 games and are outside the top six by a single point.