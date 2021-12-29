Middlesbrough are set to recall goalkeeper Sol Brynn from his loan spell with Scottish outfit Queen of the South, reports Football Insider.

Brynn, 21, is a product of the Middlesbrough youth academy. The Englishman worked his way through the youth ranks at Boro before being rewarded with his first loan spell last summer.

He joined Queen of the South on loan and has since featured 16 times in the Scottish Championship, conceding 22 goals for the 8th-place side.

But Brynn has put in some hugely impressive performances for the club, and now Football Insider have revealed that Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder wants the youngster back at the club.

Wilder hopes that Brynn can challenge for the no.1 spot at the Riverside Stadium, as per Football Insider’s report.

The Boro revolution…

Middlesbrough have some exciting youngsters in their ranks at the moment.

Isaiah Jones is the one that springs to mind – the 22-year-old has become a key player for Middlesbrough this season having featured 22 times in the Championship so far, and having spent time on loan with Queen of the South last season.

Elsewhere, the likes of Nathan Wood looks set for a bright future, with names like Joseph Gibson, Connor Malley and Jeremy Sivi all exciting fans.

And Brynn is another who looks set to make his mark on Wilder’s first-team in the coming weeks.

Middlesbrough fans will surely be exited to see him back at the club, challenging the likes of Luke Daniels and Joe Lumley for that no.1 spot as Boro look to cement their place in the top-six.

Up next for Boro is a trip to Blackpool before the end of the year.