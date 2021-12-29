Sunderland are leading the race to sign Linfield youngster Trai Hume, as per a report by Belfast Live.

Sunderland are looking to lure the defender to the Football League in the upcoming January transfer window.

Hume, 19, is expected to head to England this winter for a fee in the region of £200,000.

Lincoln City have been linked with a move for him over recent times but could now lose out to their League One rivals.

Read: Lincoln City keen on Dundee midfielder

Boss’ comments

Linfield boss, David Healy, has said: “I’m on record before saying I was shocked – absolutely shocked – that he didn’t get an opportunity to go across the water when he was younger.

“Others went in his age group but it gave us the opportunity to work with him and he’s probably one of the youngest players we signed on a professional contract.

“Trai is only going to get better, he’s getting stronger, he’s getting fitter and if he can add a little bit more quality in the final third the sky’s the limit for him.”

Hume still has another year left on his contract with the Irish outfit.

Read: Sunderland loan starlet could head back to Everton this winter

Career to date

He has been on the books at Linfield for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy there.

He was loaned out to Ballymema United earlier this year to get some first-team experience under his belt.

The teenager has since played 24 times for the Blues in all competitions to date, chipping in with two goals and two assists from the back.

What now?

Belfast Live say Sunderland are the frontrunners to sign him right now ahead of Lincoln.