Swansea City have seen two transfer enquiries rejected this week, with one of them revealed to be from Chelsea.

A new report from Planet Swans has revealed that Swansea City have enquired about a couple of Premier League players this week.

But the Swans have seen both their enquiries knocked back. The report from Planet Swans suggests that the ‘impact’ of Covid is causing Premier League clubs to retain players that they’d normally loan out.

One of the clubs that Swansea have been knocked back by is Chelsea, and the other is unnamed.

Russell Martin’s side though have been closely linked with a handful of Premier League youngsters ahead of the upcoming January transfer window, two being Manchester City’s James McAtee and Tommy Doyle, and another Leeds United’s Sam Greenwood.

Swans in need of reinforcements…

Swansea started the season slowly under Martin but soon found form, and soon started surging up the Championship table and into play-off contention.

But his side have since lost their last three and fallen back down into 16th-place of the Championship table.

A top-six finish always seemed unlikely in Martin’s first season in charge but if the Swans want a more comfortable finish to the campaign, perhaps a top-half finish in the final Championship table, then they look as though they could do some with some fresh faces arriving in January.

Across the pitch Swansea seem to be lacking at the moment having conceded eight goals in their last three outings and only managing to score three themselves.

But the current predicament that football finds itself in is making it hard for clubs like Swansea to find some Premier League talents available for loan.

Up next for the Swans is a home game v Fulham in the New Year.