Hull City have ‘rekindled’ their interest in Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater ahead of the January transfer window, reports Hull Live.

Slater, 22, spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City from Sheffield United. The midfielder featured 27 times in League One, scoring once and assisting once as he helped the Tigers earn promotion back into the Championship.

And he was close to signing for Hull City permanently last summer but for the move coming about too close to deadline day, and eventually falling through.

Since, Slater has yet to feature in the league for the Blades this season. Now though, Hull Live report that Grant McCann’s side have rekindled their interest in the Englishman and that they hope to get a deal over the line next month.

But Hull City are in the midst of a takeover. Turkish media mogul Acun Ilicali seems to be on the verge of completing his takeover of the Humber club and Hull Live’s Barry Cooper writes that any January transfers for Hull City hinge on Ilicali’s takeover going through:

“As is stands, City are not in a position to pay a transfer fee for Slater owing to their agreement with the EFL over a loan the club received during their one-season stay in League One, but that will be resolved once Acun Ilicali’s takeover is completed meaning the Tigers will be able to trade normally once more.”

Slater hasn’t made a single matchday squad with Sheffield United in any competition this season. The youngster has been completely exiled by both Slavisa Jokanovic and now Paul Heckingbottom, and it would be unsurprising to see the Blades sanction his departure in January.

For Hull though, they’ll be getting a young player that they know, and an extra pair of legs in midfield which will surely bolster their hopes of Championship survival this season.

Up next for the Tigers is a trip to Blackpool after New Year.