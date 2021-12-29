Charlie Turnbull has left his position as Fulham’s U23 coach to become head of analysis at Ipswich Town in League One.

Turnbull had been with Fulham for the past five years, working his way up from coaching the U13 and U14 sides to become an U23 coach with the London club.

Now though, East Anglian Daily Times have revealed that he’s left Craven Cottage to join up with the team at Ipswich Town, where he’ll take on the role of head of analysis – Turnbull previously worked with Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna in the Tottenham Hotspur academy.

Tractor Boys’ overhaul…

Ipswich underwent a drastic overhaul last summer. They brought in almost 20 new signings to aid Paul Cook in his bid for promotion from League One, but the former Wigan Athletic boss has since been sacked and replaced with former Manchester United coach McKenna.

But McKenna is yet to win his first game in charge of the club with Ipswich having drawn last time out at home to Sunderland – the Tractor Boys find themselves in 11th-place of the table.

With new owners having not long been in place, the transformation at Ipswich Town rumbles on with the appointment of Turnbull as head of analysis.

He arrives from Fulham where he would’ve gained good experience, working under a modern manager in Marco Silva this season, and to great success.

Ipswich fans will be hoping that Turnbull can instil some success on their side amid what’s been a difficult season.