Lincoln City have had a hugely disappointing season in League One. But could a keen January transfer window transform their campaign?

After reaching the League One play-off final last season, Lincoln City are now facing relegation into League Two.

Michael Appleton’s side sit in 20th-place of the table having not won a league game since October.

With January just around the corner, Imps fans will no doubt be eager to see some fresh faces come through the door – here we look at every Lincoln City transfer rumour ahead of January…

Perhaps the biggest and most recent Lincoln City transfer rumour to surface is the news that Swansea City striker Morgan Whittaker looks poised to join on loan.

The 20-year-old was close to joining last summer but the move fell through, and he’s not been able to break into the Swans’ starting line up – he looks set to join on loan with a view to a permanent transfer.

But whilst Whittaker could be on the way in, Anthony Scully could be on his way out. Reports have linked the attacker with a host of Championship clubs ahead of January, including Barnsley, Blackburn Rovers and Millwall.

Another player who could be on his way out in the New Year is Josh Griffiths – West Brom have been tipped to potentially recall Griffiths in the New Year should they lose Sam Johnstone.

Elsewhere, the Imps have been linked to another handful of players in varying capacities.

Lincoln City have reportedly lodged a bid to sign Linfield’s Trai Hume ahead of next month, whilst the Imps and Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth have both enquired about Swansea midfielder Liam Cullen.

And just last week, Lincoln were linked alongside Bradford City with Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne.

Some potentially exciting transfers could be on the horizon for Lincoln City then. Appleton certainly needs some reinforcements but he also needs to keep hold of his best players to ensure a more comfortable second half of the season.