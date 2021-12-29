WATCH: Swansea City target Sam Greenwood in action for Leeds United
Swansea City boss Russell Martin will be looking to make his mark on his squad in the January transfer window, with a new forward said to be on his radar.
Swansea Independent has claimed the Swans’ search for a new striker has widened, with Leeds United prodigy Sam Greenwood said to have emerged on their radar once again.
The youngster has been a prolific goalscorer for Leeds since arriving from Arsenal, becoming a key player for their U23s. Across all competitions, the 19-year-old has netted 20 goals in 34 games, also chipping in with four assists.
After such a prolific spell in youth football, it will be interesting to see how Greenwood fares if and when he’s given the chance to impress on a senior level.
He has made three appearances for Leeds United’s first-team, coming into the fray somewhat in the wake of striker shortages this season.
Although he’s a player who has been linked with Swansea before, fans can be forgiven for not knowing exactly what Greenwood would bring to the team. Take a look at some of his highlights below to see what he can do…