Swansea City boss Russell Martin will be looking to make his mark on his squad in the January transfer window, with a new forward said to be on his radar.

Swansea Independent has claimed the Swans’ search for a new striker has widened, with Leeds United prodigy Sam Greenwood said to have emerged on their radar once again.

The youngster has been a prolific goalscorer for Leeds since arriving from Arsenal, becoming a key player for their U23s. Across all competitions, the 19-year-old has netted 20 goals in 34 games, also chipping in with four assists.

After such a prolific spell in youth football, it will be interesting to see how Greenwood fares if and when he’s given the chance to impress on a senior level.

He has made three appearances for Leeds United’s first-team, coming into the fray somewhat in the wake of striker shortages this season.

Although he’s a player who has been linked with Swansea before, fans can be forgiven for not knowing exactly what Greenwood would bring to the team. Take a look at some of his highlights below to see what he can do…