Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is reportedly looking to make the most of his links to Manchester United in the upcoming January window.

The New Times claimed before Christmas that a host of Manchester United starlets were on Ipswich Town’s radar, one being Swedish talent Anthony Elanga.

Elanga was mentioned alongside Teden Mengi, Dylan Levitt, Shola Shoretire and Noam Emeran in the report, so it will be interesting to see if any of the links develop into anything serious next month.

The young forward looks to be one of the Red Devils’ most promising youngsters, already notching up five appearances for the senior side. Elanga has found the net for the first-team too, scoring in a 2-1 win over Wolves at the end of last season.

Elanga’s potential has been recognised on the international stage too. The 19-year-old has netted seven goals in seven games for Sweden’s U21s, so they too will be hoping the youngster can develop into a top-quality player.

Amid the links with a move to Ipswich Town, take a look at him in action below to see what he could have to offer Kieran McKenna’s side…