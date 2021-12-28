Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley will be keen to bring some fresh faces to Fratton Park in January as Pompey bid to carry their strong form into 2022.

The News has reported that Portsmouth will look to make the most of the loan market to bring talented Premier League players in during January.

With that in mind, here are three Premier League loans Portsmouth should eye up…

Jacob Bedeau – Burnley

22-year-old Jacob Bedeau made the move to Burnley in the summer after starring for Scunthorpe United and has been a mainstay in their U23s side.

However, he is yet to make a senior appearance for the club, so could benefit from a temporary move away to Portsmouth. The League One side could really do with an addition or two at centre-back.

CJ Egan-Riley – Manchester City

With that being said, another young centre-back Portsmouth should size up a loan move for is Manchester City’s CJ Egan-Riley.

The two clubs have already done successful business this season with Gavin Bazunu impressing, and they should look to bring Egan-Riley next. The 18-year-old is the captain of City’s U23s and made his debut for the first-team against Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup.

Tom Dickson-Peters – Norwich City

19-year-old Scot Dickson-Peters has been in thoroughly impressive form for Norwich’s youngsters this season, netting 10 goals and providing six assists in 14 games so far.

He’s been a prolific goalscorer for the Canaries’ youth sides, so it would be interesting to see how he’d fare in League One if Pompey were to pursue a move.