Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore will be keen to bolster his defensive ranks when the January transfer window opens.

Yorkshire Live has stated that left-back is a position Sheffield Wednesday are keen to strengthen before embarking on the rest of the campaign.

Now, we take a look at three left-back options Darren Moore and co should consider…

Liam McCarron – Leeds United

The young left-back already has a decent amount of senior experience, playing 20 times for Carlisle United as well as making one appearance for Leeds, but McCarron could benefit from a temporary spell with Sheffield Wednesday.

However, the ongoing COVID situation means Premier League clubs may want to hold onto young talents for cover, so that could be an obstacle if they were to pursue a deal.

Josh Reid – Coventry City

Another promising youngster who already has some experience of senior football but could benefit from a loan is Josh Reid.

Coventry brought him in from Ross County in January but he has played only once, putting in some impressive displays for the club’s reserves as he continues his development.

Demetri Mitchell – Blackpool

Former Manchester United youngster Demetri Mitchell has mainly been operating as a winger for Neil Critchley’s side but can play left-back, bringing some versatility to Moore’s ranks.

He too has seen limited game time this season, with six of his 12 Championship outings coming as a substitute. Mitchell has a solid amount of League One experience, playing 32 times in the division.