Peterborough United will be looking to strengthen their ranks in January as Darren Ferguson bids to keep Posh in the Championship.

The Peterborough Telegraph has stated that attack is one area Peterborough United are looking to add to before the window ends at the end of next month.

With that in mind, here are three strikers Posh should eye up in January…

Kabongo Tshimanga – Chesterfield

Kabongo Tshimanga’s form will be hard for Football League scouts to ignore this January, with the former MK Dons man starring in the National League.

Now 24, Tshimanga has made a name for himself in non-league football and has scored 19 goals in 20 games this season, including a run of nine goals in his last seven league outings.

Georgie Kelly – Bohemians

Another player whose form is difficult to ignore is Irish hotshot Georgie Kelly, who has netted an impressive 22 goals in 34 games for Bohemians this season, also conjuring up five assists.

He’s been a prolific striker in Ireland for a little while now, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was to get a move over to England in the January transfer window.

Ashley Fletcher – Watford

The 26-year-old has seen limited action since joining Watford in the summer but scored in his only two starts against Stoke City and Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.

Given his lack of game time, a loan move could be worth asking about, but his Premier League wages could be an obstacle if Posh were to make a January move.