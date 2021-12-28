Former Luton Town and Tranmere Rovers favourite Steve McNulty has been appointed as Chester’s new assistant manager, it has been confirmed.

Steve McNulty has been plying his trade in non-league football since departing Tranmere Rovers in 2019, spending time on the books with York City and Witton Albion.

McNulty was a player-coach with Witton and now, it has been confirmed that he has taken up a new role with National League North outfit Chester.

As announced on their official club website, McNulty has taken up the post as Chester’s new assistant manager. He will work alongside new boss Steve Watson, who managed the experienced defender at York.

McNulty is registered as a player too, so fans of Luton and Tranmere could yet see their former favourite in action once again.

Spells at Luton Town and Tranmere Rovers

After making a name for himself in spells with Burscough, Vauxhall Motors, Barrow and Fleetwood Town, McNulty joined Luton Town in January 2013, earning cult hero status at Kenilworth Road.

McNulty played 124 times for the Hatters before leaving for Tranmere Rovers in an initial loan deal to be closer to home, making the move permanent in January 2016. He spent three years at Prenton Park, featuring on 153 occasions and playing a key role in their rise up the Football League.

With plenty of playing experience and promotions under his belt, it will be interesting to see how McNulty fares in his new role in the dugout alongside Watson at Chester.