Blackburn Rovers’ Championship clash v Barnsley looks set to go ahead after Lancashire Live reporter Jaquob Crooke revealed that Rovers have had no more positive Covid tests.

Blackburn Rovers are scheduled to host Barnsley in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Tony Mowbray’s side are currently on a five-game winning streak, sitting in 3rd-place of the Championship table after a hugely impressive season so far.

And tomorrow night, Rovers fans will be hoping to see their side continue on their winning streak when they welcome Championship strugglers Barnsley to Ewood Park.

Amid a host of postponements in the English Football League, Crooke has now revealed that Blackburn Rovers v Barnsley tomorrow night looks set go to ahead as planned – he tweeted earlier today: