This article is part of The72’s content series 72talk, in which our writers have their say on all the latest and most pressing topics in the English Football League.

QPR have emerged as contenders for the play-off spots in the first half of the campaign, though Mark Warburton’s side could do with bolstering their ranks somewhat in the January transfer window.

Here, our writers take a look at which positions the R’s should look to strengthen in January…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Mark Warburton has assembled a strong squad at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with only one area that really needs to be addressed.

“Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne and Jordy de Wijs are the only options at centre-back, the latter of whom has struggled with injuries for much of the season, so the heart of defence needs bolstering in January.

“You can make a case for another striker as well with all three options struggling for consistency at times, but centre-back should be the area QPR make their priority in the January transfer window.

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“QPR have had some injuries this season and it’s made for a patchy campaign so far. Warburton will know his side needs bolstering in January and he’s already made it clear that he wants a centre-back.

“Whilst the R’s remain defensively poor, they seem to be lacking an out and out goalscorer too. Despite having the likes of Charlie Austin, Lyndon Dykes and Andre Gray in their ranks, Warburton hasn’t found himself a nailed-on starter up front.

“All three strikers have had injury troubles and so it would be surprising if QPR brought in another attacker in January.”

Jared Miller

“Mark Warburton’s side started off the campaign with flying colours, and were taking apart sides at will, especially at home. They’ve recently hit a slight bump, with their forwards in particular slowing down.

“Striker is certainly a position QPR should be looking at in January. Lyndon Dykes is slowly recovering from his injury, whereas Charlie Austin and Andre Gray have been underwhelming.

“It looks as if they’re one of several clubs in for Panama international Freddy Gondola, which would be an exciting move to say the least.”