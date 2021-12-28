QPR U23s defender Franklin Domi has extended his loan spell at National League South side Concord Rangers for a further two months.

The 21-year-old signed for the Beach Boys on a temporary basis back in November and has since appeared for the first-team three times.

Domi mainly operates as a left-back and has played for the R’s reserve side for nearly three years. He signed back in March 2019, arriving at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium from London-based side Enfield Borough F.C.

Throughout his QPR career to date, the Albanian has also been out on loan to East Sussex side Eastbourne Borough F.C., who compete in the National League South.

Domi has also represented his national side, competing for the Albanian U20s team earlier this year in a match v Bulgaria’s U20 side.

The R’s will be hoping this loan grants the youngster with further first-team experience, which will be extremely crucial for his personal development as he looks to be another youngster to break into the R’s first-team.

QPR’s next game is scheduled for this Thursday, as they travel down south to take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Mark Warburton’s side will be looking to bounce back from yesterday’s defeat to league leaders Bournemouth, and climb back into the Championship’s play-off places.