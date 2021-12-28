Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has confirmed centre-back Steve Cook is attracting interest ahead of the January transfer window, revealing he has held talks with the long-serving star over a potential departure.

Bournemouth centre-back Steve Cook has been on the books at Dean Court for some time now, but it seems he could be on the move.

Ahead of the January transfer window, both QPR and Nottingham Forest are said to be eyeing up a swoop. The 30-year-old has been with the club since first joining on loan in October 2011, playing a massive 387 times since arriving.

However, he has seen limited game time under Scott Parker and the door has been opened for him to make a move away.

Now, Parker has opened up on the situation, confirming that he has spoken with Cook about a possible January move. As quoted by London Football News, the Bournemouth boss said there is “definitely interest” in the experienced defender, explaining that the interest from elsewhere was behind his absence against QPR.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I’m very respectful of Steve’s situation.

“I spoke to Steve and there may be a possibility that he may be leaving in this window. I just felt it would probably be best for Steve for him not to be involved today. He thought that and I agreed, so I just made that decision.

“Due to his situation, I didn’t want to put him in a compromising position in any way. That’s not to say he’s going to leave. But with the window open in a matter of days, and with his current situation it may be the case that he leaves.

“There is definitely interest. That’s what I’m being told.”

Watching from the sidelines

Cook watched on as Bournemouth secured their first Championship win since November 21st against QPR.

The win sees them rise to the top of the table thanks to Fulham’s own faltering form, with star man and top scorer Dominic Solanke heading home the decisive goal from a Junior Stanislas cross.

It awaits to be seen if Cook is seen in Bournemouth colours again, with all signs seemingly pointing to a January move away.