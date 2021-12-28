Leeds United have been closely linked with a move for Lewis O’Brien throughout this year, with their interest having been reignited ahead of next month’s transfer window.

Leeds United wanted to sign O’Brien in the summer. But the Whites couldn’t match Huddersfield Town’s valuation and the midfielder would remain, having since signed a new long-term contract with the club.

Ahead of the January transfer window, reports have suggested that Leeds could reignite their summer interest in the 23-year-old.

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke suggested that O’Brien is still on Marcelo Bielsa’s shopping list but contrasting suggestions from Alan Nixon claim that O’Brien isn’t a January target of Leeds’.

Now though, O’Rourke has chimed in on O’Brien to Leeds United once again, telling GIVEMESPORT that the Englishman would ‘ump at’ the chance to sign for the club:

“He signed a new contract at Huddersfield but I’m sure if the opportunity came to go to Leeds, it would be something that he would jump at. Let’s see if Huddersfield are able to turn down any offers for the midfielder.”

Reports in The Sun on Sunday (08.11.21) claimed that Leeds United could sign O’Brien for £10million this January.

That was long after O’Brien penned a new contract with the Terriers in September of this year – his new deal keeps him at the club until 2025, but it is thought that his new contract has a release clause in it.

Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield Town sit in 6th-place of the Championship table after their opening 24 games. The former Leeds coach has made dark horses out of Huddersfield this season and it seems unlikely that they’ll want to lose any of their top players midway through the campaign.

But like O’Rourke says, a move to Leeds could prove too difficult to turn down.