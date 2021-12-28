Swansea City have reportedly held talks with Leeds United over a potential loan move for Sam Greenwood, according to a report by the Swansea Independent.

Swansea City are gearing up for the upcoming January transfer window.

Greenwood, 19, has emerged as a potential attacking addition for Russell Martin’s side this winter.

The youngster has been linked with the Swans before and the Swansea Independent say ‘an agreement is far closer today than ever before.’

Story so far

Greenwood joined Leeds in August 2020 and waited until January 2021 to make his first-team debut in an FA Cup defeat to Crawley Town.

He then made his first Premier League appearance this month against Arsenal.

Early career

The Sunderland-born attacker linked up with the Black Cats’ academy as a youngster before he was snapped up by Arsenal.

He spent two years on the books of the Gunners before Leeds came calling.

Greenwood has been a regular for the Whites’ Under-23s over recent seasons and they have a decision to make now as to whether to loan him out or not.

Swansea situation

Swansea have endured a mixed first-half of the campaign under Martin and are currently 16th in the table after seven wins from 21 games.

It will be interesting to see what business they try and do next month as they look to claw themselves back up the league.

Greenwood move?

Greenwood’s chances of getting regular first-team football right now with Leeds in the Premier League are slim and a loan move to the Championship would make sense.