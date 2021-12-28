Peterborough United will not be making a winter move for Burnley goalkeeper Will Norris, it has emerged.

Peterborough United are looking to add a new goalkeeper to their ranks in January and had been linked with Burnley’s Will Norris. Football Insider claimed earlier this week that Posh had made an offer for Norris in their efforts to bring in a new shot-stopper.

However, the Peterborough Telegraph has now revealed Posh have opted against a move.

The report states that Posh enquired about a possible move earlier in the month but have opted against a swoop due to Norris’ high wages.

It will be interesting to see how Darren Ferguson’s goalkeeper hunt pans out in January. Posh are in the market for another shot-stopper to provide cover and competition for Dai Cornell, with 18-year-old Will Blackmore currently the number two.

Out of favour pair Christy Pym and Dan Gyollai have sealed loan moves away to Stevenage and Maidenhead United respectively, so Posh will be hoping to bring in another ‘keeper sooner rather than later.

In the meantime…

For now, Posh have some time to focus on planning for the transfer window after seeing another game called off. Their Boxing Day tie against Reading was postponed and their clash with Birmingham City has met the same fate, giving Ferguson and co some time to get plans in place for January.

It’ll be a big month for Posh, who are determined to bolster their ranks in a bid to fend off relegation to League One.