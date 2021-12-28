Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton says Rotherham United are ‘among the best sides’ in League One ahead of their upcoming clash.

Lincoln City travel to Rotherham United before the end of the year. The Imps make the short journey over to South Yorkshire on the back of a disappointing 3-2 defeat at home to MK Dons, where they found themselves 2-0 up at half-time.

Appleton’s side now sit in 20th-place of the League One table after a disappointing season so far – two points above Morecambe in the first relegation spot.

And up next is another huge test for Lincoln City – Rotherham United sit top of the table after losing their first game in 21 in all competitions last time out at Accrington Stanley.

Speaking to weareimps.com, Appleton said:

“They’re certainly been on a run that suggests they’re right up there among the best sides – I don’t think there’s anyone as physical, strong and quick as they are.”

The Millers started the season slowly but quickly found form. They’ve scored 43 goals in their opening 23 games of the campaign, conceding just 16.

Lincoln meanwhile have scored 24 and conceded 31.

“It’s going to be a tough fixture, but it’s a good pitch and stadium to play at,” Appleton continued. “The lads know they’re up against a team who are riding high at the top of the league and will be up for it.

“We have to perform with the ball like we did at MK Dons, but be a bit better without it.”

The Imps are without a win in the league since October. Last season’s play-off finalists are now facing relegation into League Two unless results can improve, but Appleton’s side have a tough run of games coming up.

After Rotherham, the Imps head to Ipswich Town before hosting Oxford United.