Blackburn Rovers, Derby County and Coventry City are among the sides eyeing up Zulte Waregem centre-back Cameron Humphreys-Grant, according to reports.

Cameron Humphreys-Grant has been plying his trade in Belgium for the past two years, making the switch to Zulte Waregem in 2019 following his departure from Manchester City.

Now, it has been claimed that a host of Championship clubs are interested in bringing the 23-year-old back to England in January.

As per a report from the Daily Mail, Blackburn Rovers, Derby County, Coventry City, Cardiff City and Birmingham City are all showing an interest in Humphreys-Grant this winter.

The Zulte Waregem man is also attracting interest from Scottish outfit Hearts and German sides Schalke and Hannover, so it’s safe to say he’s not short of potential suitors heading into 2022.

His time in Belgium

After playing over 50 times for Manchester City’s U23s and twice for the first-team, Humphreys-Grant has found a good amount of game time with Zulte.

Across all competitions, the central defender has played 50 times for the club, chipping in with one assist. He has operated as a right-back when called upon as well, though much of his action has come at the heart of defence.

Humphreys-Grant also spent a short loan spell in Holland with Excelsior Rotterdam, but he only featured three times for the Dutch club.

After a spell in Europe, it will be interesting to see if Humphreys-Grant can be tempted back to English football in January.