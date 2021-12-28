Middlesbrough striker Uche Ikpeazu has been linked with a move to Championship rivals Millwall ahead of the January transfer window.

Ikpeazu, 26, joined Middlesbrough from Wycombe Wanderers last summer. Signed by Neil Warnock, the forward netted two goals in August and looked to be a really keen signing.

But he’s not scored since, and he’s only made substitute appearances since Chris Wilder’s arrival.

Millwall links…

Alan Nixon revealed in The Sun on Sunday (19.12.21) that Millwall interested in a January move for the Middlesbrough man.

Boro were previously reported to be open to offers for the striker in January and Nixon said that the Lions were ‘keen’ to land Ikpeazu next month.

The latest?

Since, Millwall boss Gary Rowett has discussed Ikpeazu’s links to the club. He told News at Den last week:

“What I would say with any of those things is that some of the stories are going to be true, some are not going to be true. What I won’t do is comment on speculation.

“I think for us we have a lot of good targets but those targets are going to also be dependent on the movement that we have out of the club.”

Since, Middlesbrough have been linked with forward players Jamie McGrath and today Aaron Connolly, who is said to be close to joining the club on loan from Brighton. With Boro looking likely to bolster their attack next month it could pave the way for Ikpeazu’s departure.

Millwall meanwhile seem to be playing their cards close to their chest in terms of January arrivals.

Jed Wallace remains sidelined going into the New Year and so Rowett could well be forced into the transfer market in order to replace his goals, and he also failed to rule out a move for Ikpeazu suggesting that the striker is indeed one of his targets.