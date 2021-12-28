Doncaster Rovers caretaker boss Gary McSheffrey will find out today if he has landed the full-time role, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers are poised to make a big step in their hunt for a permanent boss.

They sacked Richie Wellens on 2nd December and have been carefully weighing up their next appointment.

McSheffrey, 39, has been in interim charge over the festive period and has won one in his four games in all competitions at the helm.

Read: Doncaster Rovers loan pair could head back to parent clubs this winter

The former winger has been interviewed for the job along with external candidates.

‘I don’t fully expect it’…

Donny lost 3-0 at home to Sunderland yesterday and he provided this update on the situation:

“We’ll discuss things tomorrow with the board. I’ve got a meeting tomorrow and we’ll find out their decision.”

“I don’t fully expect it (to get the job). It’s their decision and there were a lot of candidates with a lot of quality managers who put their names in the hat.”

More about McSheffrey

He joined the Doncaster academy set-up in 2018 and has been in and around the club over the past three years. He has given youngsters like Liam Ravenhill and Ben Blyth some first-team minutes over recent games.

McSheffrey knows the club inside out having also been a player for the Yorkshire outfit.

He also had spells at Coventry City, Birmingham City and Scunthorpe United before hanging up his boots in 2018.

What next?

Doncaster are done for 2021 and are next in action away at Morecambe in 2nd January.

Most signs point towards them having a new permanent manager but then.