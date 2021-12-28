Middlesbrough are close to signing Brighton and Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly on loan, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Middlesbrough are poised to boost their attacking options by luring the youngster to the Championship.

Connolly, 21, has seen his game time with the Seagulls dry up over recent times.

Graham Potter’s side are now set to let him leave on loan for the second-half of the campaign.

Story so far

The Republic of Ireland international has been on the books of the Premier League outfit since joining them in 2016 from Mervue United.

He has since gone on to make 62 appearances for them in all competitions and has chipped in with eight goals.

However, he has only played four times in the league so far this term and is now heading out the exit door next month to get some game time.

Connolly is under contract at Brighton until June 2024.

Middlesbrough situation

Chris Wilder is gearing up for his first transfer window in charge at the Riverside Stadium and is getting some business in early by potentially adding Connolly into his ranks.

Boro beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 last time out to rise to 5th in the league table.

They are a single point inside the Play-Offs and nine points off the automatic promotion places.

What next?

Wilder’s side are scheduled to play Blackpool away tomorrow before a trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United on 1st January.