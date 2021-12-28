Portsmouth are said to be looking at loan signings from the Premier League this winter.

Portsmouth are believed to be looking down that avenue for the upcoming January transfer window, as per The News’ Q & A with reporter Neil Allen.

Danny Cowley is eager to bolster his ranks next month ahead of the second-half of the season.

The club are currently sat in 9th place in the table and are three points off the Play-Offs.

‘Looking at the Premier League’…

When asked about the calibre of player Pompey will be after, journalist Allen said:

“In terms of loanees, he’s looking at the Premier League.

“Although, a lot of games are being called off because of Covid and clubs want them (their young players) around at the moment as they don’t know how long this Covid outbreak is going to last for.”

Current loan players

Portsmouth moved for top flight trio Gavin Bazunu, George Hirst, Gassan Ahadme and Miguel Azeez in the summer transfer window.

Bazunu and Hirst have been hits on loan from Manchester City and Leicester City respectively.

Norwich City’s Ahadme and Arsenal’s Azeez haven’t quite managed to hut the ground running yet at Fratton Park and it will be interesting to see what happens with them.

What next?

Pompey are scheduled to play Plymouth Argyle away tomorrow in what will be a tough clash.

The Pilgrims have won their last two games under new boss Steven Schumacher and are currently in the top six.

Cowley’s men then have Cambridge United away on 3rd January, followed by a Papa John’s Trophy trip to Exeter City a few days later.