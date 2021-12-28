Huddersfield Town attacker Sorba Thomas has been attracting interest from Premier League outfit Watford ahead of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old joined the Terriers last January from National League side Boreham Wood, signing a deal until the 2024 with the option of a further year.

Thomas began his professional career at the Wood, having been at West Ham United throughout his youth football days. He spent five years in Hertfordshire, before moving on to the Championship.

Season so far…

The 21/22 campaign has proven to be the attacker’s most impressive to date. He has registered three goals and eight assists in 24 league games this season, which sees his Huddersfield side placed 6th in the Championship table.

Thomas also picked up the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for August, following an exciting start to his first full season in the second tier.

He received his first call up for the Welsh national side in time for their October World Cup Qualifiers against Czech Republic and Estonia. The 22-year-old made his first start for the country versus the latter, completing 90 minutes in an important 1-0 win.

What’s the latest on Watford’s interest?

It was reported around a week ago that the Hornets had identified the Welshman as a potential target for the upcoming window, as they look to distance themselves from the Premier League’s relegation dogfight.

Since then, Thomas has continued to excel in a blue and white shirt, scoring twice in Town’s last outing to hand them a late 3-2 win over Blackpool.

And Yorkshire Live confirmed the Terriers have ‘not received a formal approach for the player’, further backing the original claims that Watford are only monitoring the attacker at present.

It will be intriguing to see how this transfer saga develops. Huddersfield’s next game comes against Nottingham Forest on Thursday, as they look to build on their 3-2 Boxing Day victory over Blackpool.