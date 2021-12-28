Sunderland attacker Nathan Broadhead could head back to parent club Everton.

Sunderland are awaiting news from a surgeon on the extent of his injury, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Broadhead, 23, is out for three months as it stands but that spell could be extended depending on the severity of his hamstring injury.

He has been a hit since joining the Black Cats on loan over the summer.

Read: Sunderland eye move for Irish striker ahead of January

Big blow

Sunderland boss, Lee Johnson, has said:

“It’s a grade 3A, which is bad, and the physios are half-and-half, so it will be up to the surgeon.

“I don’t think he will (need an operation) need one, actually, and if he doesn’t then it will be three months, but if he does then it could be anywhere up to five.”

When asked whether he will remain at the club, Johnson said:

“That’s something we have to consider. A lot goes into that – the contract, the money, what Everton’s preference is. They have an option to recall him anyway so they might do that on the back of (the injury).”

Story so far

Braodhead was given the green light to leave Everton on loan in the last transfer window to get some more experience under his belt.

He has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland during the first-half of this season and has chipped in with seven goals.

Read: Sunderland could target Championship players in January

Career to date

The Wales youth international spent time in the academies at Bangor City and Wrexham before joining Everton.

He has made two senior appearances for the Toffees so far in his career and was also loaned out to Burton Albion in the last campaign.

Broadhead bagged three goals in 22 games for the Brewers before switching to the North East for this season.