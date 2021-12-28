Hull City’s vice-chairman Ehab Allam says he is working hard to get the takeover deal over the line.

Hull City are in the process of being taken over by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali.

The deal was hoped to be struck before Christmas as the new ownership look ahead to the January transfer window.

It is taking a little longer than expected but is appears that the appetite is there from both parties to get it completed as soon as possible.

‘Working hard’…

Allam has said, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post:

“We’re still fairly confident of progressing the deal to a conclusion. We’ve reached the holiday period now so there’s a slight delay in that process.

“I am not on holiday at this time but other people are unfortunately. I’m still working hard to get the deal done.”

More on Ilicali

Ilicali is known for his work in the television and media industry in Turkey.

He has been involved with football before with Dutch second tier side Fortuna Sittard.

Allams reign coming to an end?

The Allams bought Hull in 2010 but despite the club reaching new heights under their ownership, their time with the East Yorkshire club has not been without controversy.

What next for Hull?

The Tigers saw their Boxing Day clash against Blackburn Rovers postponed just two hours before kick-off.

They are due to play Sheffield United at Bramall Lane tomorrow night but it is yet to be known whether that will be on.

Grant McCann’s side also have Blackpool away on 1st January to kick-start 2022.