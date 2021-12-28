West Bromwich Albion were on the receiving end of a disappointing loss last night, losing 1-0 against bottom club Derby County.

Colin Kazim-Richards goal on the hour mark was enough to see Albion lose their fifth game of the season. The substitute slotted the ball into an empty net from just outside the area, after taking advantage of a costly mistake between Cedric Kipre and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Valérien Ismaël’s side missed multiple chances to go ahead throughout the first half, and their final attacking play left much to be desired. Grady Diangana, Callum Robinson and Adam Reach all had chances to put the Baggies ahead, but Derby keeper Ryan Allsop remained vigilant and put in an impressive display.

West Brom did put the ball in the back of the net just after half-time when Kyle Bartley headed home from a set piece, yet the offside flag was raised.

 

Tensions have been growing between supporters and the manager for a while now, with the Baggies often struggling to string a decent run of performances together.

Ismaël is taking a lot of criticism for the style of football he seemingly desires from his players – see what West Brom fans had to say on Twitter about the result last night:

 