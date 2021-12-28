QPR are ahead of Nottingham Forest in the race to sign Bournemouth defender Steve Cook, according to the Daily Mail.

QPR are emerging as the favourites to land the centre-back in the upcoming January transfer window.

Cook, 30, is poised to leave the Cherries next month with his contract up at the end of the season.

He was left out of Scott Parker’s squad yesterday in their 1-0 away win at QPR.

Read: QPR winger emerges on radar of Monserrat national team

Key player

The defender has been with Bournemouth since 2012 and has made just under 400 appearances for them in all competitions to date.

He has helped the club rise from League One to the Premier League during his time on the books but is now poised to move on for a new chapter in his career.

Career to date

Cook started his career at Brighton and Hove Albion and went on to play seven times for their first-team as a youngster.

He also had loan spells away at Havant and Waterlooville, Eastleigh, Eastbourne Borough and Mansfield Town before his move to Bournemouth just over 10 years ago.

Read: Goalkeeper praised for leaving QPR by current boss

What now?

QPR are looking to lure Cook to London to boost their defensive department but will need to see off competition from Nottingham Forest first.

The Hoops are currently 7th in the table and are outside the Play-Offs on goal difference.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are top after beating the R’s yesterday thanks to Dom Solanke’s first-half header.