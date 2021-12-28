Derby County emerged victorious against promotion hopefuls West Bromwich Albion last night, winning 1-0.

Colin Kazim-Richards’ goal on the hour mark was enough to see the Rams earn their sixth win of the season. The substitute pounced upon a deadly mistake between Albion’s Cedric Kipre and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, slotting the ball into an empty net from just outside the area.

Throughout the first half especially, the away side missed multiple chances to go ahead, and their final attacking play left much to be desired.

Wayne Rooney’s side however defended resolutely. Their opponents did put the ball in the back of the net just after half-time, yet the offside flag was raised. The manager’s changes had immediate impacts, as Kazim-Richards and Ravel Morrison altered the home team’s attacking outlook.

Derby are now just seven points behind Barnsley in 23rd, despite their multiple points deductions. There is still a long way to go if they are to somehow survive the ramifications of terrible leadership, but their continuous impressive displays should be worrying those above them.

See what Derby supporters had to say on Twitter following their team’s crucial victory versus the Baggies last night:

What a massive result and performance, fair play — Mavin (@MVN_98) December 27, 2021

Absolutely brilliant fighting performance from the boys, we fight to the bloody end #COYR — Tom North (@DERBYFAN55) December 27, 2021

Wayne got that about right.A slice of luck. Thank you for that. Defended like lions. My pride in this team is bursting. COYR🐏🐏🐏 — Kev (@Kev65375001) December 27, 2021

Very likely we will be going down, however the pride & sheer passion from the fans & the players is commendable.

Derby till we die ⚫️⚪️ — Andrew kirk (@DcfcKirk) December 27, 2021

Fantastic result, underpinned by a really gritty performance. WBA.had players with Premiership experience all over the park; we had Academy graduates. The future, in whatever division we are in, looks bright — Taza (@totteridgeram) December 27, 2021

Still fighting and producing some great results against the top teams 🐏 — Ger Losty (@TheLostyFamily) December 27, 2021