QPR boss Mark Warburton has provided an injury update on his side after their 1-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth last night.

QPR welcomed Bournemouth in the Championship last night. It was the R’s first game since their home defeat v Stoke City at the start of the month after a Covid outbreak within the QPR camp.

And it proved to be a difficult return to action for Warburton’s side – a Dom Solanke goal in the first half was enough to separate the two sides on the night, with the Cherries returning to the top of the table after their fist win in six.

QPR remain in 7th. Alarmingly for Warburton as well, Ilias Chair was forced off at half-time after picking up a knock.

The QPR boss gave West London Sport this update on Chair after the game:

“We’ll see how Ilias is in the morning. He got a kick early in the game, had treatment and thought he was OK. But we’ve just got to see.”

Elsewhere, Moses Odubajo has now missed the last two games through, but Warburton says the 28-year-old is ‘probably 10 to 12 days away‘ from a return to action.

The upcoming games…

QPR have two games in hand on most of the top-six sides after missing a handful of games through December.

Next up for them is a trip to Bristol City before New Year and then a trip to Birmingham City after New Year.

Two tough away games for the R’s against two sides struggling in the Championship, but often proving hard to break down.

Warburton’s side still have plenty of time to cement their place in the play-offs come May but after back-to-back defeats and a handful of injuries, times could soon get hard for Warburton and QPR.