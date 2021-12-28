QPR lost 1-0 at home to Bournemouth in the Championship last night.

A Dominic Solanke header just before half time was enough to see the away side achieve their first victory in seven games. Mark Warburton’s QPR on the other hand, remain just outside the top six for the first time in months after Huddersfield Town’s Boxing Day win.

The home side also finished the tie with ten men. Midfielder Andre Dozzell was sent off in the final minutes following a challenge between Solanke and Yoann Barbet, which resulted in a melee between a number of players from both sides.

QPR had not completed a fixture since their 2-0 defeat to Stoke on 5 December, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the squad. With two games postponed, including an important match-up against a resurgent Sheffield United, it was tough to know what to expect from the Hoops this time out.

 

The R’s promotion hopes have taken a slight hit during the winter period, yet they remain just one place and one point outside the play-off spots. Warburton’s side also have two games in hand on those above them, and will be looking to add reinforcements in the January transfer window.

