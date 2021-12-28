QPR lost 1-0 at home to Bournemouth in the Championship last night.

A Dominic Solanke header just before half time was enough to see the away side achieve their first victory in seven games. Mark Warburton’s QPR on the other hand, remain just outside the top six for the first time in months after Huddersfield Town’s Boxing Day win.

The home side also finished the tie with ten men. Midfielder Andre Dozzell was sent off in the final minutes following a challenge between Solanke and Yoann Barbet, which resulted in a melee between a number of players from both sides.

QPR had not completed a fixture since their 2-0 defeat to Stoke on 5 December, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the squad. With two games postponed, including an important match-up against a resurgent Sheffield United, it was tough to know what to expect from the Hoops this time out.

The R’s promotion hopes have taken a slight hit during the winter period, yet they remain just one place and one point outside the play-off spots. Warburton’s side also have two games in hand on those above them, and will be looking to add reinforcements in the January transfer window.

Last night’s defeat will still remain bitter for the London outfit – see what QPR supporters had to say on Twitter regarding the loss:

Very poor referee performance. The free kick for the goal was not even a foul by Field and he got a yellow for it. They play acted wasted time and fouled us in the second half to stay in it. The boys played excellent second half because they played football. Bournemouth very poor — Sam Exworth (@ExworthSamuel) December 27, 2021

Immensely frustrating. Only played well in parts. Looked like a team that had not played in a while. Referee an absolute disgrace. — Ken Whitelaw (@whitelawkr) December 27, 2021

All our promotions rivals are struggling except when they play us. We'll play any team into good form. A good season but when the big games come the R's fall short. No Play Offs this season. — guy dixon (@guydixon1) December 27, 2021

God awful performance. 3 weeks off for nothing. No more excuses about playing multiple matches in 1 week. — QPR Daily (@QPR_Daily) December 27, 2021

Yet again, could have played for hours and not scored. No final ball. No movement in the box. Nice possession doesn’t win matches. As for the defending for their goal…. — Matthew O'Regan (@mattheworegan2) December 27, 2021

We can blame the refs all we want at the end of the day product on the pitch from the rangers was terrible — Matty Wade (@MattWade98) December 27, 2021