Bolton Wanderers are eyeing an attacking midfielder addition this winter, as per a report by The Bolton News.

Bolton Wanderers plan to bolster their ranks in the upcoming January transfer window.

Ian Evatt’s side are close to acquiring Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles.

They could also delve into the loan market next month and The Bolton News say an attacking midfielder is believed to be high up on their list of priorities.

Story so far

It has been a mixed first-half of the campaign for Bolton and they will be hoping they can close the gap on the Play-Offs during the second-half.

They are currently 15th in the league table in their first campaign back in League One after their promotion last term.

Inject some quality

The January window provides the Trotters with the chance to boost their squad and freshen things up.

Charles is a proven goal scorer at this level and luring him to the University of Bolton Stadium will be a statement of intent by the North West club.

Another attacking midfielder would also be useful, especially when the fixtures start coming thick and fast.

It will be interesting to see if Bolton are targeting young players from the Premier League or the Championship.

What next?

Evatt’s men face a tough trip to top of the table Rotherham United on New Years Day, followed by a Papa John’s Trophy trip to Hartlepool United.