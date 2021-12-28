On loan Preston North End winger Josh Murphy is reportedly edging towards a full recovery from injury.

The 26-year-old has been unable to play since late October after suffering a torn ankle ligament in training. But he will be able to rejoin the first-team squad at Euxton once further strength has been built up around the affected area.

Current season…

Murphy, who is on loan from Cardiff City, joined in the summer while North End were under the rule of Frankie McAvoy. It has been an incredibly frustrating campaign for the attacker so far, resulting in just seven appearances from the bench.

Lilywhites fans will be hoping that Murphy is soon able to recapture his form seen several years ago in Wales, especially in the earlier part of Cardiff’s latest Premier League campaign.

Since being appointed as manager, Ryan Lowe has seemingly favoured a formation inclusive to attacking wing-backs, a role the former Norwich City man is all too familiar with.

Murphy has scored just one goal this season, in an EFL Cup tie against League Two side Sutton United. The most game time he has seen in a league game so far at Deepdale came in a 0-0 draw to Birmingham in September. The winger came on with on with 20 minutes remaining.

Injury ramifications?

He suffered his injury setback following an unfortunate landing in a training session, in the run-up to Preston’s derby match-up versus Blackpool two months ago.

During his sidelined period, Murphy wore protective gear around the ankle, before returning to the gym to continue the rehabilitation stage.

North End’s next game should hopefully come against Stoke City in six days time. Due to COVID-19 cases rising within the EFL, the Lilywhites’ have seen several games called off in the previous two weeks, with their last played fixture coming against Barnsley on December 11.