Blackburn Rovers are not believed to be pursuing a move for Motherwell hotshot Tony Watt.

Blackburn Rovers have been linked with the Scottish Premiership striker over recent times.

However, the Lancashire Telegraph say he “isn’t thought to be a player of interest currently.”

Watt, 27, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent next summer.

Dundee United are reportedly poised to snap him up on a pre-contract deal.

Story so far

Watt signed for Motherwell in February 2020 and struggled to find form during his first couple of seasons.

He has hit the ground running in this campaign though and has fired an impressive 10 goals in 27 games in all competitions.

Career to date

The Scotland international started his career at Airdrie United and was signed by Celtic as a youngster.

He went on to play 34 times for the Hoops and chipped in with eight goals before leaving for spells in Belgium at Lierse and Standard Liege.

Watt moved back to the UK in 2014 and had stints at Charlton Athletic, Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers and Hearts.

Recent years

The attacker has been all over the place over recent years with spells at OH Leuven, St Johnstone and CSKA Sofia.

He has found a home at Motherwell now but appears likely to leave Graham Alexander’s side.

Blackburn have been credited with an interest but the Lancashire Telegraph have poured cold water on the chances of him returning to Ewood Park.